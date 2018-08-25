WATCH: ‘Flying Kiwi’ Bruce Anstey completes parade lap on Honda RCV

New Zealand’s Bruce Anstey competed a parade lap on the Padgett’s Racing Honda RC213V-S at the Classic TT on Saturday.

Anstey was ruled out this season through illness but is attending the Festival of Motorcycling on the Isle of Man as a special guest.

New Zealand rider Bruce Anstey.

The ‘Flying Kiwi’ set the first 120mph lap on a 250 machine as he won the Classic TT Lightweight race last year on the Padgett’s Honda RS250.

He received a fantastic reception as he completed his lap on Saturday prior to the Bennetts Senior race.

Speaking afterwards, Anstey said: “I’m knackered after that! It was great to be back out there though.

“Everyone was waving and thanks to all the marshals out there, they do a fantastic job over these few weeks.

“The bike is awesome and I enjoyed that.”