WATCH: Irish PM gets warm welcome at Schomberg House

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he wanted to be seen as a neighbour not an invader, as he made a symbolic visit to the headquarters of the Orange Order in Belfast.

Mr Varadkar received a warm welcome for his tour of the Museum of Orange Heritage at Schomberg House in the staunchly unionist Cregagh Road area of the city, with locals applauding him on arrival and departure.

The Irish PM is presented with a Galway Crystal replica of the Boyne Obelisk to mark his visit to Schomberg House. Pic by Graham Curry

As he became the first Irish premier to visit the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland’s HQ, the Taoiseach said he hoped to forge better relations with the Orange Order, and move on from past tensions between the organisation and the Irish state.

“I believe that Protestant heritage, Protestant history, Orange heritage, is part of our shared history,” he said.

“It’s not just something that is about Northern Ireland - it’s something that applies in all parts of Ireland and very often we can be too binary.

“Things are never as simple as north versus south or orange versus green - our history is very complex.”

Natasha Guy-Pickersgill and Elizabeth Guy were among those who waited outside Schomberg House to see the Irish Prime Minister.

After his visit, Mr Varadkar was asked about fraying relations with unionist politicians over Brexit, a cooling that has seen him accused of aggressive tactics and bad manners by the Democratic Unionists.

“My mother brought me up to have very good manners so I hope people don’t think I am ill mannerly at all,” he replied.

“When I come north I see myself as a neighbour not as an invader, as the head of government of another jurisdiction.

“And I see this place Northern Ireland as a neighbouring jurisdiction, but also one in which there are almost a million people who are Irish citizens and we need to acknowledge that, the fact that it does make it a unique place.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is welcomed by Grand Master of the Orange Order Edward Stevenson as he visits the Museum of Orange Heritage in Belfast. Pic by Colm Lenaghan, Pacemaker

“What I am trying to do on this trip is to reach out to all communities in Northern Ireland to understand their needs and perspectives better and try to cement relationships that I think we can build on in the future.”

The Taoiseach said notwithstanding remarks from some politicians, he always received a very warm welcome from ordinary people in Northern Ireland.

As he was leaving Schomberg House, he was applauded by a group of local people who had been waiting to see him.

One of those waiting outside was local woman Leanne Wareing.

“I think it is very good that he came here today,” she told the News Letter. “It shows what a forward thinking man he is and I think maybe a few of our politicians could learn a thing or two from him.”

Davy Warren, a member of Cregagh Defenders, said it was “great to see” the Taoiseach visiting the Museum of Orange Heritage.

“There’s no reason why he shouldn’t be here. I think this shows acceptance of the existence of the Order throughout the island,” he commented.

Castlereagh resident Dermot Breen said he was “surprised and delighted” to see Mr Varadkar visiting Schomberg House.

“I think he is doing a great job at reaching out to people and breaking down barriers and that’s wonderful to see,” he said.

Natasha Guy-Pickersgill, who lives in the nearby Cregagh estate, added: “I think it’s brilliant. It’s mending bridges. No one else has made the effort that he has.”

Earlier, during his tour of the museum, Mr Varadkar met the leadership of the Order, including senior Orangemen from the Republic of Ireland.

He posed beside a sign commemorating the 1690 Battle of the Boyne and also paid respects at a memorial window dedicated to the 336 members of the organisation who were murdered during the course of the Troubles.

Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland Edward Stevenson said: “We acknowledge this is a significant moment, as it is the first time a serving leader of the Republic of Ireland government has visited the headquarters of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland.

“As a cross-border organisation, we welcome the Taoiseach’s direct engagement with our members based in the border counties of the Republic and, in so doing, recognising the longstanding cultural identity of the Orange family in the south.

“It is also important to acknowledge the importance of the Taoiseach paying his respects to those members of our institution, many of whom served in the security forces, who were murdered by terrorists.

“Such a gesture should not be underestimated and will, I believe, be deeply appreciated by many relatives of the deceased, and the Orange membership as a whole.”

The Taoiseach kicked off his day of engagements in Belfast with a private meeting with Baroness Paisley, the widow of former DUP leader Ian Paisley, at a library dedicated to his memory in the east of the city.

Later he travelled to west Belfast to launch this year’s Feile an Phobail festival.