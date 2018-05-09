Watch: Jason Manford's shout-out for Co Antrim club

Comedian Jason Manford has filmed a video encouraging volunteers to get involved with a Carrickfergus club.

The short clip was posted on Twitter by this morning by Carrickfergus Senior Gateway, who thanked the stand up comic for his support as he appealed: "My friends over at the Carrickfergus Senior Gateway Club are looking for volunteers, so if you have a few minutes to spare every week and can help them out, do something brilliant for your community, then give them a shout."

Jason Manford.

It was filmed after club leader Thomas Haighton contacted Mr Manford's management team. "I contacted Jason knowing he is very keen to support charities," Thomas said.

"We are in the process of talking to a few other people and are hopeful they will also support us by sending a video raising the profile of Gateway in our quest to recruit volunteers.

"Carrickfergus & District Senior Gateway has been running now for over 47 years. We are one of the largest clubs in the province and offer leisure opportunities to people with a learning disability. This also provides much needed respite on a weekly basis to their carers.

"We are looking for new volunteers to join our team as this will enable us to continue to run a wide range of activities on Wednesday evenings from 7pm – 10pm.

"If you think you have what it takes and can commit, we would love for you to join us."

Carrick Gateway can be reached on their Facebook page or by contacting Thomas Haighton on 07851280336.