WATCH: Live stream - MPs debate Northern Ireland’s abortion laws

An emergency debate on Northern Ireland’s abortion laws is taking place in the House of Commons this afternoon.

Members from across the House backed the call for the debate, which was made by Labour MP Stella Creasy.

The Houses of Parliament.

Live stream: Watch the NI abortion debate here

She said the result of the abortion referendum in the Republic of Ireland had “thrown a spotlight on the situation in Northern Ireland” and has called for a reform of the current laws here.

The three-hour debate, which won’t result in a change in the law, was granted by speaker John Bercow.

DUP representatives are expected to remind MPs that the matter is one for a devolved Assembly to consider.

Following last month’s Irish referendum result, Northern Ireland will soon be the only part of either the UK or Ireland where abortion is illegal unless there is a serious risk to a woman’s life or health.