Thousands of people lined the streets of Lisburn on Saturday, May 12 for the Mayor’s Carnival Parade.

The sun was shining brightly as local schoolchildren, community groups, street performers, colourful floats, samba bands - and of course Mayor Tim Morrow - took to the streets for the annual parade.

There was also plenty of fun on offer in Wallace Park as people of all ages enjoyed music, theatre performances, amusement rides and much more.