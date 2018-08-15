Watch: Music Yard gives tune the Larne FC treatment for charity

Young people from The Music Yard Larne are once again using their talents to raise funds for a worthy cause.

The group recently posted a video on their Facebook page of their take on George Ezra's 'Shotgun' - with a local twist.

Performing the Larne FC version of George Ezra's 'Shotgun'.

Angela Hamilton from The Music Yard explained: "It all came about when [Larne FC owner] Kenny Bruce set Larne fans a challenge, pledging £200 to Northern Ireland Children's Hospice for every song performed and put on Facebook, which had references made to Larne Football Club.

"After a suggestion from one of our young guitar students, Beth Duffin, to cover George Ezra’s hit Shotgun, The Music Yard tutors got together, changed the lyrics and posted it up on Facebook. We also heard that Larne player Ben Tilney could play guitar and asked him to join us for the video."

The performance has since been viewed thousands of times, with plenty of positive feedback both locally and further afield.

"Kenny has also asked that we record the track so it can be played prior to future home games at Inver Park," Angela revealed.

And The Music Yard isn't stopping there, with plans to give a number of other tunes the Larne FC treatment.

"Some of our young music students have been taking part in the challenge, with Charlotte Galway, aged 11, rewriting the lyrics to Coldplay’s Fix You," Angela added.

"To date there have been five songs written or performed which has raised £200 each time for NI Children's Hospice, with the aim that there will be many more people up for the challenge over the coming weeks."

It is the latest charity endeavour from The Music Yard students, who last year penned 'Talking to a Snowman' using the melody of Liam Gallagher’s hit track, Songbird.

The song was released in a bid to raise as much money as possible for Stand Up To Cancer, the flagship campaign of Cancer Research UK.

For more information, see The Music Yard Larne on Facebook.