WATCH: New Presbyterian Church exhibition welcoming visitors from around the globe

The man who led the committee responsible for developing the Presbyterian Church's new visitor exhibition hopes people from all over the world will call in to Assembly Buildings while in Belfast.

Rev Jim Stothers said the project, which has taken over a year to complete, will give visitors an insight into the history of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, and the church’s ongoing work at home and overseas.

The Presbyterian Church's new visitor exhibition

“We anticipate there will be people coming from all over the world, not just to see the exhibition but who are in Belfast, and this will give them something to see and to learn about our church and its place in Belfast and throughout Ireland as well,” he said.

Rev Dr Robert Tosh, who was the Presbyterian Historical Society’s representative on the steering committee, said the exhibition tells the story of 400 years of Presbyterianism in Ireland in “the broadest of brush strokes”.

“I think it looks superb. It covers a lot of ground without going into it in real depth, which would be impossible,” he commented.

“You see a plan, you see all the paperwork and you’ve no idea what it is finally going to be like, and I think it is superbly done, easy to read, fairly easy to understand and they have done a good job.”