WATCH: NI church’s sing-along video is an online hit

A Northern Ireland church’s online video has proven a big hit with social media users.

St Paul’s Church of Ireland on the Ballinderry Road in Lisburn posted the video, which features church members singing along to ‘My Lighthouse’ – a popular Christian song by Bangor-based band Rend Collective – on its Facebook page on December 23. Since then it has been viewed more than 16,000 times.

A still from the video featuring Rev Arthur Young, rector of St Paul's, Lisburn

The post accompanying the video says: “The St Paul’s family sings along to Rend Collective’s ‘My Lighthouse’. We have an active community here - are you part of it??”

According to a church spokesperson, the video was watched 10,000 times in the first 24 hours, and has been viewed by people around the world, including some in Canada and Australia.

For more information about St Paul’s Church check out www.facebook.com/stpaulschurchlisburn

For details about Rend Collective log on to www.facebook.com/rendcollective