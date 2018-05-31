WATCH: Terrible tragedy has ‘shocked the whole community’

The death of an elderly woman in a house fire in south Belfast yesterday evening has “shocked the whole community”, a local MLA has said.

Emergency services personnel were called to the woman’s mid-terrace home in Donegall Avenue shortly before 5.45pm.

Fire scene investigators have been working to establish the cause of the fatal house fire at Donegall Avenue, south Belfast.

The woman, aged in her 80s, was rescued from the house by firefighters and taken to hospital by ambulance, but sadly she passed away a short time later.

While fire scene investigators were still examining the scene this morning, it’s thought the blaze started accidentally.

One local resident described the victim as “a very quiet woman”.

The neighbour, who didn’t want to be named, said: “She was a very quiet woman. I’d see her standing at the front door smoking sometimes, but I didn’t really know her.

“I don’t know what happened to her yesterday, I just saw that there was a fire. I feel very sorry for her family.”

Expressing his sadness at the pensioner’s death, local DUP MLA Christopher Stalford said: “This is a terrible tragedy that has shocked the whole community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time.”

Just hours after the tragedy, firefighters from Belfast’s Central Fire Station returned to Donegall Avenue, going door-to-door giving out fire safety leaflets and offering to check householders’ smoke alarms.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service commented: “The thoughts and sympathies of NIFRS are with the family and friends of the lady who died.

“The Community Advice and Support Team is in the area today supporting the community and offering fire safety advice to local residents.”