‘Watch this space’ challenge to Whitehead residents

An awarding-winning group has come up with a new way to engage the community in making Whitehead a brighter place to live.

After securing a small grant from ‘Live Here Love Here’, Brighter Whitehead worked with Welig Heritage Craft to create a living willow dome, which is situated on Chester Avenue, near the seaside town’s One World Garden.

Bill Pollock, chairman of Brighter Whitehead, said: “Willow is a most amazing plant, it roots nearly immediately, and will grow very well in wet areas as it loves water.

“A living willow dome is not only beautiful but also helps our environment by absorbing carbon from the atmosphere and providing a home for our local wildlife.

“We are always looking for new ways to make Whitehead a brighter place to live, work and play, and hope residents enjoy this newest feature.

“Watch this space and see the willow dome transform into a ‘green beauty’ in summer.”