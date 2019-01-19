Wayne Boylan was ‘enjoying evening with friends’ when killers burst in

The PSNI have said murder victim Wayne Boylan was enjoying an evening with friends when two “cold blooded killers” burst in and shot him dead on Friday night.

The father-of-two was gunned down and died at the scene in Warrepoint while a 21-year-old woman is in intensive care after being critically injured.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Wayne was enjoying an evening with friends at his friend’s home in Lower Dromore Road when two cold blooded killers burst into the house at around 7:30pm.

“The pair, who were masked, fired at Wayne with what Police believe to be a shogun, striking him in the head and fatally injuring him. He died at the scene. Pellets from the blasts also struck Wayne’s friend, a 21-year-old female in the face and neck. She has undergone emergency surgery in hospital and remains critically ill in intensive care. We wish for her speedy recovery and our thoughts are with her family.

“This was a senseless and callous murder perpetrated on a completely unsuspecting man. Wayne was a father and his two young children have been left without their father. He was a son, a brother and a friend. His murder has caused his family and friends immeasurable pain and their lives will be forever changed by his loss.

“At this time no clear motive for the attack on Wayne has been identified, and today I am appealing directly to those who may have information about his murder. Do you know the people involved? Please tell us what you know.

“Were you in the Lower Dromore Road area last night between 6pm and 8pm ? Did you see the gunmen or any unusual vehicles in the area? Did you see any vehicles being driven erratically in the area of Lower Dromore Road or the dual carriageway between Newry and Warrenpoint yesterday evening around 7:30pm? Please tell us what you saw.

“We want to be able to give answers to a grieving family. To give them justice by putting his murderers behind bars.

“The Major Investigation Team can be contacted by calling 02844 611001. Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously.”