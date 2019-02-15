We can’t ‘Waite’ to see the Ballroom Boys in action...

Two Northern Ireland dates for Strictly stars Ian Waite and Vincent Simone will be like a homecoming for these Ballroom Boys.

The dancers are bringing their new show to the Theatre at the Mill in Newtownabbey and Londonderry’s Millennium Forum in June and they can’t wait.

“I have danced for the last ten years with Camilla Dallerup and the Ulster Orchestra at the Waterfront Hall so I know and love Belfast very well, I feel like a local, and Vincent lives near Londonderry so we are super excited to be coming here with The Ballroom Boys,” Ian told The Guide.

“We are really excited about creating a brand new show with everything we love about dance in it. It’s going to be great too as in all of Vincent’s previous shows (based on his world-class Argentine tango with Flavia Cacace), he never got to speak and Vincent is one of THE funniest people I know so we are going to show off his personality too.

“The show will have Hollywood and Fred Astaire-style top hat and tails routines, a bit of audience participation, some vibant Latin numbers, a tribute to the Rat Pack as we love that era and a fuuny number that I don’t want to say too much about as it will give it away; then there will be a fiery section of Argentine tango, paso and flamenco followed by some Q&As from the audience which are always hilarious...and sometimes quite random as I was once asked what my inside leg measurement was!

“That did make me laugh as I always get asked what height I am (he’s 6 ft one) and my height is something which may result in a few laughs when I stand beside Vincent who is quite a bit smaller. But that kind of comedy appeals to me, Little and Large, Laurel and Hardy.

“We will chat too about our Strictly experiences, our most embarrasing moments, our funniest moments and just being part of the Stricly family which I still feel part of,” added Ian who is a regular contributor to Strictly’s sister show It Takes Two.

“When I started with Strictly in 2004 my dad said ‘well, if you get two years out of it, that will be good’ and here we are 15 years later and it’s the biggest show on TV.”

The Ballroom Boys comes to Newtownabbey on June 2 and Londonderry on June 6. Tickets on sale now.