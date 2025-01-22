'We hope Donald Trump will help promote golf in East Londonderry' says chairman of the regional UUP association

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The chairman of the East Londonderry UUP Association intends to issue an invitation to Donald Trump to visit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement came in a message from the association today, following Mr Trump’s inauguration on Monday as the new US president.

Mr Trump’s predecessor Joe Biden visited Northern Ireland in April 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Carmichael, chairman of the regional association, said he hopes Mr Trump – who owns a string of golfing venues worldwide, including two in Scotland – will include a trip to the area as part of any UK visit.

US President Donald Trump takes part in a signing ceremony after his inauguration on January 20, 2025 (Melina Mara-Pool/Getty Images)

He said: “In congratulating President Trump in taking up his post in the prestigious Oval Office, we will be calling on him to use his influence to promote golfing tourism in our constituency.

“East Londonderry has a very rich history and heritage when it comes to golfing facilities and locations...

“And we all know about President Trump’s keen interest in the sport, which is why we would like him to include a visit to our East Londonderry constituency as part of any future visit itinerary to the United Kingdom.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We need to continue targeting areas of huge potential golfing growth such as other parts of the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden and Germany, from where a large number of visitors already come to East Londonderry.

"We believe President Trump can help us in this vision for the constituency.”

He concluded: “The Executive should also be looking at ways in which partnerships between golf clubs and schools and colleges can be developed.