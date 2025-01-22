'We hope Donald Trump will help promote golf in East Londonderry' says chairman of the regional UUP association
The announcement came in a message from the association today, following Mr Trump’s inauguration on Monday as the new US president.
Mr Trump’s predecessor Joe Biden visited Northern Ireland in April 2023.
Robert Carmichael, chairman of the regional association, said he hopes Mr Trump – who owns a string of golfing venues worldwide, including two in Scotland – will include a trip to the area as part of any UK visit.
He said: “In congratulating President Trump in taking up his post in the prestigious Oval Office, we will be calling on him to use his influence to promote golfing tourism in our constituency.
“East Londonderry has a very rich history and heritage when it comes to golfing facilities and locations...
“And we all know about President Trump’s keen interest in the sport, which is why we would like him to include a visit to our East Londonderry constituency as part of any future visit itinerary to the United Kingdom.”
He added: “We need to continue targeting areas of huge potential golfing growth such as other parts of the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden and Germany, from where a large number of visitors already come to East Londonderry.
"We believe President Trump can help us in this vision for the constituency.”
He concluded: “The Executive should also be looking at ways in which partnerships between golf clubs and schools and colleges can be developed.
"This is an important topic we would plan to raise with President Trump should a visit to East Londonderry become a reality.”