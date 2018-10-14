The couple at the centre of the landmark free speech ruling in the ‘gay cake’ case have spoken out about some of the highs and lows of the last four and a half years.

Last week the UK Supreme Court ruled that Ashers Baking Co had not discriminated on grounds of sexual orientation, religious belief or political opinion in declining to decorate a cake with the slogan ‘Support Gay Marriage’.

Judges unanimously agreed the bakery had objected to the message and not the messenger.

The legal action had been brought by the Equality Commission for Northern Ireland.

After the ruling, Ashers’ general manager, Daniel McArthur and his wife Amy spoke to The Christian Institute, which has backed them throughout the long-running case.

In the interview they admit that the lengthy and highly public nature of the case has taken its toll. But recognising the importance of the case for others, the family kept going.

Daniel said: “People ask you ‘was it worth it, going through all this?’ and I answer them ‘absolutely yes’.”

“To get a unanimous decision, that we were in the right all along, that we hadn’t discriminated, was an amazing result and glory to God for it.”

“We’ve had letters from nearly every continent in the world. We’ve had emails constantly coming in and we’ve had hundreds of customers come into our shops and telling us that they’re there because they support us in the stand we’re taking.”

Amy said: “A lot has changed for us over the last four and a half years, we’ve had three new additions to the family, so life has definitely got busier. But God has been good and brought us through the challenges that have come with the court case.”

Mr McArthur concluded: “This all started over four years ago and we find ourselves here at the very end of it and it’s only by God’s goodness and grace that we are here and we give all the glory to Him.”

The Christian Institute’s deputy director for Staff and Communications, Ciarán Kelly, said: “One of our most important jobs is to help protect Christians’ religious freedom by creating significant national precedents.

“We count it a privilege to have been able to do this alongside such a gracious and dignified family.”

On Wednesday the UK Supreme Court ruled that Ashers’ objection “was to being required to promote the message on the cake. The less favourable treatment was afforded to the message not to the man.”

Ashers Baking Company went before the Supreme Court in May in a bid to overturn a 2015 judgment that it had broken political, religious and sexual orientation discrimination laws.

Belfast County Court ruled against Ashers, run by Christian family the McArthurs, for declining an order to make a £36.50 cake with the campaign slogan ‘Support Gay Marriage’ for a gay rights event because it conflicted with their deeply-held religious beliefs. The Court of Appeal in Belfast upheld that decision in 2016.