We've teamed up with Hastings Hotels to offer 10 lucky winners a £100 gift card

Read on to find out how to win one of our 10 x £100 gift cards with Hastings Hotel Group

As the season for giving approaches and thoughts of stressful shopping trips spring to mind, the Hastings Hotels Group will help take the strain out of your Christmas shopping by offering the chance to win a £100 gift card.



A representative explained: ‘‘Hastings Hotels have a wide choice of fabulous gift cards and vouchers available, which will solve all your Christmas present worries in no time at all! The versatile gift cards can be used towards granting Christmas wishes all year round in any of the seven luxurious hotels in Northern Ireland’s leading hotel group.



‘‘The gift cards are redeemable at any one of the seven Hastings Hotels, in the two magnificent spas and any of their restaurants or bars.

‘‘A gift card from Hastings Hotels is the ideal gift for family and friends this Christmas, as they can choose the perfect present for themselves, be it a special night out, a luxury weekend, an afternoon tea, a spa treatment or even a round of drinks at the bar. Every budget is catered for, with cards available from £10 to much, much more!



‘‘During the month of November, Hastings have a very special offer to get your Christmas shopping off to a great start. For every £100 of gift cards you buy during before the end of November, you will receive a £10 card for yourself to spend in any of the hotels. So what are you waiting for?’’

Our 10 lucky winners will each win a £100 gift card which can be spent in any of the Hastings Hotels.*

The Cultra Inn is pictured in the snow, county Down

To purchase Hastings gift cards visit www.hastingshotels.com or contact Head Office on 028 9047 1066.

How to win



To be in with a chance of winning answer the following question before 12pm on Wednesday, November 28.



Q: What is the name of the new Hastings hotel which opened in 2018?

Festive Afternoon Tea at the Europa Hotel, Belfast



Email your answers to: kathryn.mckenna@jpress.co.uk with Hastings Hotels in the subject line, or via post to Kathryn McKenna, The Metro Building, 6-9 Donegall Square S, Belfast BT1 5JA.

*Terms and conditions apply.

The gift cards are available to use at any seven of the popular hotels, two magnificent spas and any of the restaurants or bars

The Slieve Donard