‘We want to ensure that all those who made the ultimate sacrifice from Ballymena are remembered’

Work will be carried out to ensure local people who lost their lives during WWI are remembered on Ballymena and District’s War Memorial.

Last year Mid and East Antrim Borough Council agreed the addition of verified missing names of the fallen on the monument in Memorial Park.

In 2013 it was discovered that some local soldiers who died in The Great War were not honoured on the memorial, while research undertaken by History Hub Ulster found that up to 172 names could be missing.

A consultation was held from September 25 until November 10, 2017, during which members of the public put forward relevant information. The additional names are currently being verified by experts.

The council aims to have the engraving of verified names completed on Ballymena’s War Memorial in time for the National Centenary of the Armistice on November 11 this year.

MEA councillor Billy Henry said: “Thank you to all of those who came forward with new information regarding names they believe to be missing from the memorial. A few months ago we encouraged local people and those from further afield to check if their ancestor is on the published list of missing names and, if not, for them to share their information during the consultation period.

“We want to ensure as best we can that all those who made the ultimate sacrifice from Ballymena and district are now remembered side by side on the memorial with the existing names of those who lost their lives. This includes any relevant local women who served in clerical or nursing roles.

“I have spoken with the Chief Executive of MEA Council, Anne Donaghy, and discussions are already underway about how we best mark the unveiling of the additional names later this year.”