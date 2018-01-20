WEATHER: 11-hour warning for heavy rain across Northern Ireland

The Met Office has issued an 11-hour warning for heavy rain for all of Northern Ireland which could lead to localised flooding.

The alert applies between 4am and 3pm on Sunday and follows a cold snap which brought widespread heavy snowfall across many parts of the Province.

"Spells of heavy rain are likely on Sunday, which combined with the thawing of lying snow, may lead to localised surface water flooding, especially in northern and western counties," the UK's national weather service's update stated.

"Spray and localised flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer. Bus and train services may be affected with journey times taking longer."

A yellow warning for ice has also been put in place between 1am and 9am on Sunday.