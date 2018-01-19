WEATHER ALERT: After the snow, heavy rain is on the way for Northern Ireland

After days of snow and ice, the Met Office has issued a warning for heavy rain for all of Northern Ireland which could lead to localised flooding.

The alert, issued, just after 11:45 am on Friday morning applies to Sunday, between 4am and 3pm.

The Met Office warning for heavy rain across Northern Ireland on Sunday.

In an update, UK's national weather service stated: "Spells of heavy rain are likely on Sunday, which combined with thawing of lying snow, may lead to localised surface water flooding, especially in northern and western counties.

"Spray and localised flooding on roads probably making journey times longer Bus and train services may be affected with journey times taking longer."