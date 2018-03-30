Weather alert: Easter Monday washout - with a risk of snow

The Met Office has today issued a weather alert warning of heavy rain on Easter Monday, along with a risk of snow.

The UK's national forecaster said we can expect 'widespread rain' across Northern Ireland on Monday with some hill snow also in the mix.

The rain is likely to be heaviest in the east of the Province and travel may be affected.

The alert is in place between 9 am on Easter Monday and 9 am on Easter Tuesday.

The summary for all six counties reads: "An area of heavy rain is likely to move north into Northern Ireland on Monday and become slow-moving and last into the early part of Tuesday.

"Fifteen to 25 mm of rain is likely widely, with locally 40-60 mm possible in the east.

"In addition, several centimetres of snow could accumulate over higher routes. It is possible that some wet snow may fall to lower levels for a time, although it is unlikely to accumulate."