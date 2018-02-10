Weather alert: Met Office issues warning for heavy rain across Northern Ireland today

Heavy rain is expected across Northern Ireland during Saturday afternoon and evening, the Met Office has warned.

An alert was issued by the UK's National forecaster just after 11am this morning. The warning, coded yellow, applies from 3pm to 11:55pm today.

A snow and ice warning is in place across NI for the early part of Sunday.

A Met Office statement reads: "The rain will turn increasingly to snow on higher ground and perhaps to low levels as it clears later in the evening. Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services. Some interruption to power supplies and other services is possible."

The chief forecaster's assessment reads: "An area of rain will move eastwards across Northern Ireland during Saturday afternoon and evening bringing 15-25 mm of rain to many places. This rain will be persistent and heavy at times, turning to snow on high ground. As the rain clears to the east in the late evening snow will penetrate down to low levels. Accumulations of 5 cm of snow are likely on ground above 250 m with 1-2 cm accumulating in places at low levels."