Weather alert: more ice and snow forecast for this weekend

More snow and ice is on the way to Northern Ireland, the Met Office has warned.

Issuing a yellow warning on Friday morning, the UK's national forecaster said further wintry weather is likely in the early part of Sunday.

The Met Office picture for Sunday morning across NI

The warning reads: "Scattered wintry showers are expected with ice likely to form on untreated pavements, cycle paths and roads. Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services. Some injuries from slips and falls are possible on icy surfaces."

The warning applies between 12:05 am and 11:00am