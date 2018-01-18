WEATHER ALERT: More snow and ice on the way for Northern Ireland

The Met Office has issued another weather warning for snow and ice across for Northern Ireland.

The alert was issued just before 10am this morning, and runs from 11am on Thursday to 11:55pm on Friday.

Police advised motorists: “With a yellow warning for snow and ice in place, adapt your driving / riding to the conditions. Drive with care, even on treated roads. You may not always notice ice on the road until it is too late.”

The UK’s national weather service warned ‘snow showers’ will affect Northern Ireland during Thursday and Friday, ‘although often falling as sleet and hail near windward coasts’.

“Ice will also form in some areas overnight,” the forecast states. “Travel delays on roads are likely, as are public transport cancellations. In a few places, mainly upland areas, vehicles may become stranded.

“There is a chance of power cuts, while services such as mobile phone coverage may be affected. A few rural communities may become cut off. In addition some roads and pavements will turn icy, increasing the chances of accidents or injuries.”