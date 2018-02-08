WEATHER ALERT: Snow and ice warning for Northern Ireland

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow and ice for Friday.

The Met Office said temperatures will plummet potentially leading to treacherous conditions.

The Yellow warning states: "Following a spell of rain and hill snow, temperatures will fall quickly allowing widespread ice to form on untreated pavements, cycle paths and roads.

"Heavy sleet, hail and snow showers will follow, and these will be most frequent across Northern Ireland, western Scotland, northwest England and by morning across Wales and the north and west Midlands. 2-5 cm of snow may accumulate above 100 m with some snow to low levels too."

The warning is in place between 4am and 10am on Friday.