WEATHER ALERT: Yellow warning for ice across Northern Ireland

The Met Office has tonight issued a Yellow warning for ice across Northern Ireland.

Video: 10 dos and don’ts for driving in freezing temperatures





In an alert issued at 20:45, the UK's national forecaster warned: "Icy stretches will continue to be likely on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths during the rest of Saturday onwards into Sunday.

"In addition some snow is likely at times, although away from higher ground in amounts are likely to be small.

"Driving conditions may become difficult and there is an increased chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces."

The warning is in place until 11am on Sunday morning.

