WEATHER: Cooler start today in NI

There is a cooler and cloudier start today - as we head nearer to a wet and windy spell from mid-week.

According to the Met Office pollen levels are still very high for now, and UV levels high in the sun.

High pollen count

The Met Office website reports: "Rather cloudy skies expected at first, but mainly dry apart for an isolated light shower. Brighter skies developing during the day, the best of any sunshine later in the afternoon. Winds will be light and variable. Maximum temperature 18 °C."

Tonight will offer "a fine end to the day with some sunny spells and staying dry overnight with patchy cloud and occasional clear periods".

"Winds remaining light. Minimum temperature 8 °C."

Tomorrow will see "some bright spells during the morning, but cloud quickly thickening from the west, patchy rain developing around Lough Foyle and south into Fermanagh".

Heavy rain

"Strengthening southerly winds around the coasts. Maximum temperature 18 °C."

And the outlook for Thursday to Saturday is: "Unsettled on Thursday, strong to gale force winds with outbreaks of rain. Winds easing by Friday with showers, these perhaps heavy and thundery and similar on Saturday."