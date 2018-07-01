WEATHER: Don’t forget your sunblock with more hot weather in store

Today is set to be another scorcher for many around NI.

According to the Met Office the day will start with early morning mist and fog patches which soon disperse to leave "a fine, dry day with plenty of sunshine".

Enjoying the heat

"Very warm again inland, but cooler around the north coast. Maximum temperature 24 °C," say the Met Office.

The forecasters say the outlook for Tuesday to Thursday says the high pressure system will remain with "settled weather for most places".

"There will be more in the way of cloud at times but still a lot of warm sunshine breaking through."

Keeping cool