Weather: Forecasters warn of ‘very windy spell’

A weather warning has been issued with winds of up to 70mph expected to hit parts of the UK.

The Met Office said a “very windy spell” will develop before reaching its strongest throughout Scotland, Northern Ireland and the far north of England on Thursday morning.

Westerly winds are likely to be between 50mph and 60mph but could reach up to 70mph in exposed locations before easing in the afternoon, the forecasters said.

The yellow weather warning states that the risk of travel disruption and damage to building is low.

The Queen and the Duchess of Sussex’s first engagement together - opening Cheshire’s Mersey Gateway Bridge and the Storyhouse Theatre - may be hit by strong gusts but is not affected by the warning.

Met Office forecaster Sophie Yeomans said: “Over the rest of England and Wales it will just be a strong, blustery day.

“With any outdoor events planned, it may be something people are unprepared for or come as unexpected compared to the weather we have had recently.”