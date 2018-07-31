WEATHER: heavy rain to batter NI as heatwave ends

This may come a no great shock - but the Met Office have confirmed the heatwave is "over for now".

According to Emma Smith, a meteorologist with the Met Office, rain is set to move across Northern Ireland and Scotland over the next few days.

She said people in Northern Ireland this afternoon and evening "would be unlucky to see rain for the rest of the day" with "spits and spots falling".

"There will be rain overnight in the west of Northern Ireland," she added.

"It will stay breezy and mild with a minimum temperature of 14 degrees.”

However, Ms Smith said heavy rain is set to plunder the south and south-east of Northern Ireland tomorrow.

rainfall

"Tomorrow morning there will be a cloudy start and again spits and pots of rain, with heavy outbreaks moving up from the Republic of Ireland.

"This will affect the south and south-east of Northern Ireland.

"Temperatures will be 17/18 degrees and it will be windy and humid.

"You could say the heatwave is over for now, but as we head towards Thursday and Friday temperatures start to rise again."

rainfall

She added that Saturday's temperatures are expected to be in the low 20s with "bright spells".