WEATHER: heavy rainfall to batter NI

Spells of rain are set to dominate the forecast this week, according to the Met Office.

The meteorologists say tonight there will be "some clear spells at first this evening" then a "thickening cloud and patchy rain spreading from the south and this will become heavier and more persistent overnight".

The minimum temperature will be 8 °C.

Tomorrow, will be "a cloudy day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle".

The Met Office added: "It will be misty at times with extensive hill fog. Winds mostly light, but freshening at times around the Antrim coast. Maximum temperature 12 °C."

Meanwhile the outlook for Tuesday to Thursday is also one which requires an umbrella.

The Met Office say: "Often unsettled with rain at times, perhaps becoming persistent and heavy later on Tuesday and early on Wednesday.

"Some sunnier spells too. Fairly mild."