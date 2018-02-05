WEATHER: Icy conditions create traffic chaos

Many motorists had a late start this morning with icy road conditions ensuring traffic chaos.

Around Northern Ireland PSNI appealed on social media for motorists to be aware of the conditions before they started off,

Earlier PSNI Foyle posted: "GOOD MOOOORRRRRNINGGGGG



"A beautiful morning it is Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Team started a few hours ago I thought we would have a lot of accidents on the road (My back end started slipping out on the first roundabout) however the sun seems to be doing its job.



"Keep safe out there #ViewFromTheOffice#BeatThoseMondayBlues #DriveSafe#GalliaghSunrise".

Meanwhile PSNI Banbridge posted: "ROAD WARNING - Please be cautious this morning. Slow down and take extra care as temperatures dipped really low and there have been reports of black ice on the roads.

#GetThereSafe

#SlowDownBeSafe

#IceIceBaby".

PSNI Limavady added: "Morning folks, another sunny start to the day but do please still take care on the roads this morning as not all have thawed yet.

#reduceyourspeed

#esectionlimavady

#keepingpeoplesafe".

According to the Met Office today will remain "dry and cold" with "sleet and snow" this evening.

"Tonight will see "a band of sleet and snow will spread east through the evening, gradually clearing in the night with wintry showers following especially in west. Cold. Minimum temperature -2 °C".