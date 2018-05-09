Weather: Is it going to rain at Ed Sheeran concert in Belfast?

With more than 40,000 expected to attend Boucher Playing fields to see tonight's Ed Sheeran concert - we all want to know whether concert goers will be soaked.

Met Office meteorologist Sophie Yeomans advises us that "it is not all good news after the drier weather".

"On Wednesday we have a weather front arriving and it will be quite cloudy from the off - and then we will see outbreaks of rain through the morning and through the early parts of the afternoon.

"Later on we could start to see some brighter skies coming through, so it could brighten up and generally become a bit drier - but there will still be the odd shower in the late afternoon and evening time."

She added: "There will be an improving picture once the heavy rain has gone through on Wednesday. The temperature will be around 11 degrees."

Ms Yeomans added that throughout the rest of this week "it will be quite changeable".

"Thursday will have see cloud around and showers on and off," she said. "But it is a drier picture in general for Thursday and will be warmer - 14 degrees.

"There will be more sunshine if the cloud lifts for long enough.

"And on Friday there is another weather front going in so cloudy skies again lasting through much of the day. There will be winds, 30-40mph in exposed areas and again the temperatures will be 11/12 into the clouds."

She added that Saturday will see "sunshine and showers".

Changeable weather

"Sunday is looking similar as well with temperatures 14/15 degrees - but nothing like what you enjoyed over the Bank Holiday," she added.

"It will be a mixed bag for the rest of this week.

"And looking ahead there is a chance of seeing an area of high pressure again with drier conditions at the end of next week.

"But it is quite far ahead and there is a chance a few weather systems will go through before then. There is a chance of this towards the end of next week - there are some small signals, but you need to really keep an eye on the weather forecast."

Ed Sheeran

Essential traffic advice if you're going to Ed Sheeran or Linfield v. Glentoran