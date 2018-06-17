WEATHER: Keep your brolly handy with sunshine and showers on offer this week

You will have noticed a remarkable change in the temperature today with fresher air and occasional light rain.

This evening and tonight will remain cloudy with a little light rain, gradually dying out.

According to the Met Office bright spells will develop with then clear periods overnight when it will be dry.

There will be a minimum temperature 8 °C.

Tomorrow (Monday) will remain cloudy with occasional light rain, mostly during afternoon.

The Met Office say: "Some early sunshine then a cloudy day across Northern Ireland with patchy light rain later in the morning and during afternoon. Drier, brighter weather will follow during the evening. Maximum temperature 18 °C."

Enjoying the sun

Meanwhile the outlook for Tuesday to Thursday is: "Sunshine and isolated showers at first Tuesday, later turning cloudy as rain spreads from west. Overcast with rain initially Wednesday, then sunshine and isolated showers later, which remain for Thursday."

BUT there is bad news for hay fever sufferers - with high pollen levels all week.