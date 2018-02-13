WEATHER: Keep your umbrella handy for heavy rainfall

If you are heading out today it would be wise to keep your umbrella handy, according to the Met Office.

While this morning saw rain and snow at first in Northern Ireland, this has been followed by sunshine and showers.

According to the Met Office today will see "heavy rain, with sleet or snow in places" which dies out.

"Drier, brighter weather in west quickly extending to all parts. Sunny spells developing by afternoon with a few wintry showers in the west. Maximum temperature 5 °C."

Tonight, according to the Met Office will be "clear and cold with a frosy".

"Winds strengthening overnight with gales over coasts and hills, and some rain arriving later. Brief hill snow. Minimum temperature 0 °C."

Meanwhile tomorrow, according to the Met Office will have a "wet and very windy start to the day with severe coastal gales, then much brighter in the afternoon with a few showers and easing winds".

"Turning milder. Maximum temperature 8 °C."