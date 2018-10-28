WEATHER: Mercury to drop to -3 overnight

This will not come as any surprise after a chilly evening, but the Met Office have forecast a drop to -3 degrees overnight.

According to the Met Office: “The overnight period will be dry with a widespread frost although clouding over later, especially in the west.

“A few mist patches forming. Minimum temperature -3 °C.”

Meteorologists forecast “many places dry with the best of the sunshine in eastern counties” on Monday.

“There may be an isolated shower along the east coast. Maximum temperature 8 °C.”



And the outlook for Tthe remainder of the week is “mainly dry and bright on Tuesday, isolated showers possible in the east.”



The Met Office add: “Mainly dry on Wednesday and Thursday with just a few showers.”