Weather: Northern Ireland record for warmest February day remains intact as UK record broken

While the record was broken yesterday for the warmest February day on record in the UK, NI’s individual record remains intact.

A temperature of 15.9 degrees centigrade was recorded at Katesbridge, Co Down – well above the seven to eight degree average for the end of February, but two degrees lower than the record February temperature of 17.8 in 1998.

At Trawsgoed in Ceredigion, west Wales, the temperature reached 20.3 degrees yesterday – the UK’s warmest February day on record, beating the previous record of 19.7 degrees recorded in Greenwich in 1998.

Luke Miall from the Met Office said: “Tomorrow it looks like it’s going to be sunnier in Northern Ireland. We might get a little bit higher than today, but I don’t think it will break the record for Northern Ireland. It could be close, I’d say it’s a small 10 to 20% chance.”

He said: “After tomorrow it’s set to get cooler. Things will turn more unsettled towards the end of the week. Thursday looks to be sunshine and heavy showers, Friday will be drier but cooler. Still above normal for February but because it’s been so warm it will feel like a bit of a change.”