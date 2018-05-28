Weather: Northern Ireland to be hotter than Madrid, Faro and Barcelona today

It's bank holiday Monday and the weather could not be more perfect.

IN PICTURES: NI basks in glorious mini heatwave

We've basked in glorious sunshine for most the weekend and the good news is that it's set to continue.

Natasha Ferguson enjoying the sunshine outside Belfast City Hall

With temperatures set to reach 24 degrees in some inland areas today, Northern Ireland will bet hotter than Madrid, Faro and Barcelona.

According to the Met Office, we're in for a day of 'almost unbroken sunshine'. It will feel very warm in the west but cooler towards the coasts with light onshore breezes developing.

And if you're stuck in work today you can look forward to a fine end to the day with evening sunshine.

And the sun is showing no sign of going away with Tuesday's maximum 22 °C. Long may it continue!