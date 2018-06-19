WEATHER: Parts of NI to be hotter than Portugal next week

It will be hotter in parts of Northern Ireland next week - than it will be in Portugal, according to the weather experts.

The Weather Channel forecasts that warm and sunny weather will return to Northern Ireland on Sunday with temperatures in the low twenties.

And, on days next week, the temperature in parts of Northern Ireland looks set to exceed that of some parts of Portugal.

The Weather Channel predicts the temperature in Albufeira, Portugal next Wednesday will be 23°C whilst, on the same day, the temperature in Northern Ireland is expected to reach 24°C.

The temperature will continue rise and full sunshine is expected throughout the week.

