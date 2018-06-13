WEATHER: ‘Storm Hector’ named by Met Office and Met Eireann as gales beat a path to NI

The Met Office and Met Eireann has now dually named the blast of wet and windy weather on its way to our shores as ‘Storm Hector’.

A yellow weather warning for wind from the service says it will hit NI between 3am and 3pm on Thursday.

Heavy rainfall

"Storm Hector will bring a spell of very windy weather on Thursday with gusts of 50 to 60 mph likely," says the Met Office website.

Regarding what the public should expect forecasters say:

"There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

Met Office image predicting Storm

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris

Disruption to outdoor activities is also likely, with damage to tents, marquees and other temporary structures."