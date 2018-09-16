Weather: Storm Helene to hit NI on Monday and Tuesday

Storm Helene could bring havoc to parts of Northern Ireland this week.

The Met Office have issued Yellow weather warnings for Monday and Tuesday - between 6pm on Monday and 8am on Tuesday.

As you can see from the image it may only impact a very narrow section of NI.

A post on the Met Office website says: "Storm Helene will bring a spell of strong winds to western parts of the UK in particular late Monday and early Tuesday."

It adds that: "Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected; Some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer; Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges; Some short term loss of power and other services; Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves; and Some damage to trees is possible, for example large branches or trees falling in a few places.