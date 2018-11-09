Weather warning: Heavy rain and strong winds expected to batter Northern Ireland later today

The Met Office has issued a ‘yellow warning’ for heavy rain and strong winds across Northern Ireland later today.

The warning applies from 1pm until midnight as forecasters predict a spell of heavy rain and gusting winds of up to 60mph.

According to the Met Office website, there could be some flooding, treacherous driving conditions and some disruption to transport, particularly air and ferry services.

It said there could also be “some short term loss of power and other services.”

Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are expected to be affected by spray and/or large waves.

“A band of heavy rain is expected to move east during Friday with widely 15-25mm of rain falling and perhaps 50mm over higher ground,” the Met Office said.

“This will be in addition to other spells of heavy rain earlier in the week affecting a similar area. Rain will be accompanied by strong winds with gusts of 50mph possible inland and perhaps 60mph around some coasts.”

The weather is expected to improve over the weekend, according to forecasters.