WEATHER WARNING: Heavy snow on the way as Northern Ireland set to freeze

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow affecting Northern Ireland.

The UK's national forecaster issued an alert shortly after 10am on Saturday, warning that heavy snow is expected to blanket parts of NI on Wednesday between 00:05 and 23:55.

The Met Office statement reads: "Heavy snow showers are expected on Wednesday. There is the potential for travel delays on roads, with some stranded vehicles and passengers, as well as delays or cancellations to rail and air travel. Some rural communities could become cut off. Power cuts may also occur and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected."

On Thursday, a Met Office forecaster has warned folk in Northern Ireland that "a significant cold" will start next Sunday and Monday - and last for over a week.

Meteorologist Martin Bowles said that while temperatures will be around 3 degrees celsius during the day and -2 degrees celsius at night - "it will feel much, much colder with a biting easterly wind".