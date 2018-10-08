Weather warning: high winds to batter NI with potential danger to life

Gusts of 80mph could batter Northern Ireland later this week, according to the Met Office.

The meteorological experts, this morning issued a yellow weather warning for wind between 5am and 9pm on October 12.

In their statement they advised the public that the high winds could bring: "a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris"; "a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs"; and "road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible".

They added that some roads and bridges may close and there is a "slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage".

It was also pointed out by the Met Office that "there is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties".

"Gusts 50 to 60 mph are likely in some places, with potential for gusts of 70 to 80 mph around exposed coasts and hills, with large waves an additional hazard," said the Met Office.

Trying to walk in high winds

"There is a small chance of gusts over 80 mph in the Western Isles during the afternoon and evening.

"The strongest winds are expected across Northern Ireland during the morning and Scotland through the afternoon and evening."

The Met Office weather warning