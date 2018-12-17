WEATHER WARNING: Rain and wind to batter NI with danger of flooding

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for Northern Ireland.

The weather warning has been issued between 3am and 9am tomorrow.

According to the warning this "wet and windy weather is expected early Tuesday" and will be "wettest in the south and west, windiest in the southeast".

They warn the public that flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely.

And that "bus and train services will probably be affected with journey times taking longer".

And that "spray and flooding on roads probably make journey times longer".

Weather warning for rain

The warning adds that: "Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

"Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

"It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves."