WEATHER WARNING: Snow and ice on the way for Northern Ireland

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow and ice for Northern Ireland.

The alert, issued by the UK's national forecaster this morning, applies between 3am and 6pm on Wednesday (January 31).

The Met Office picture for Wednesday

It warns of 'frequent blustery showers of rain, sleet, snow and hail".

The Met office forecast reads: "Following a spell of rain, temperatures will fall quickly allowing ice to form on untreated surfaces.

"Frequent blustery showers of rain, sleet, snow and hail will then also develop. Some roads and railways are likely to be affected by snow with longer journey times by road, bus and train services. Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are also possible."