Weather warning: Storm Ali to bring 70mph gusts, traffic chaos and possible danger to life

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for Northern Ireland.

The warning is in place between 8am and 5pm tomorrow.

“Storm Ali is expected to bring a very windy spell of weather with gusts of 65-75 mph inland,” the Met Office warning reads.

According to the UK’s national forecaster, flying debris is likely and could lead to injuries or danger to life. Experts also warned of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs or damage through falling trees and branches breaking.

In terms of how the conditions may impact traffic and travel, the warning reads: “Longer journey times and cancellations are likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected.

“Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.”

High winds

Forecasters also warned that some roads and bridges are likely to close.

In coastal aread large waves could affect roads, sea fronts and properties.