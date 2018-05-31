WEATHER WARNING: Thunderstorms and heavy rain to batter NI

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for rain for Saturday in Northern Ireland between 11am and 9pm - with heavy showers and thunderstorms expected.

According to the Met Office "heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop late morning, lasting through the afternoon before easing late evening."

They add that "homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings" and that "fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life".

It adds: "Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and where flooding and lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

"Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads.

"Possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses."

Heavy rain

Met Office warning