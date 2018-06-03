WEATHER WARNING: Thunderstorms, lightning strikes and flooding on its way to Northern Ireland

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain between 1pm today and 8pm tomorrow (Monday).

According to the Met Office thunderstorms may develop across Northern Ireland on Monday

The weather service adds: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures."

They add that where flooding or lightning strikes occur "there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services" and "there is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost".

The Met Office adds: "Through Monday afternoon some heavy showers and thunderstorms may develop across parts of western Scotland and Northern Ireland.

"Whilst many places will see a generally dry day there is the potential for 20-30 mm in an hour in very isolated spots with perhaps up to 70 mm in 3 hours.

"The thunderstorms will then die out during Monday evening."