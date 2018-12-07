Weather warning to stay in place until midnight

A weather warning from the Met Office remains in place across Northern Ireland’s north coast until midnight tonight.

While the Met Office’s yellow alert had originally covered all of Northern Ireland, forecasters now believe much of the province will escape the worst of the strong winds.

The updated area covered by the yellow warning, according to the Met Office

The Met Office say the strong winds are “likely to bring some disruption”.

In the affected area, which despite having been shrunk still covers a huge swathe of land from Londonderry in the west to an area north of Larne in the east.

Seaside towns on the north coast such as Portstewart and Ballycastle could be hardest hit.

The yellow warning means some delays are expected to road, rail and ferry transport, with journeys also set to take longer on bus routes.

High sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are also likely to face delays, with short term loss of power and other services also possible.

Sea spray and large waves could also be an issue, the Met Office say.

A Met Office forecaster said: “The yellow area has been shrunk to cover a smaller area, whilst the warning now describes a high likelihood of lower impacts.

“A deep depression will move eastwards across northern Scotland on Friday bringing widespread gales. Inland gusts of 50-60 mph are likely quite widely, with gusts of 70-80 mph in exposed locations across northwest Scotland. Heavy rainfall may be an additional hazard across parts of northern and western Scotland.”