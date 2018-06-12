WEATHER WARNING: Winds up to 70mph to batter NI

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds between on Thursday between 3am and 3pm.

The Met Office website says: "A very windy spell will develop during Wednesday night in association with a deep area of low pressure.

Wind warning

"The strongest winds will reach the west coast during the early hours of Thursday before spreading eastwards during the day.

"Westerly winds are likely to gust between 50 and 60 mph in many areas and possibly around 70 mph in some exposed locations.

"Winds should gradually ease from the west during Thursday afternoon.

"In addition, a spell of heavy rain will accompany the wind with the highest rainfall totals over parts of western Scotland."

High pollen count

The Met Office website advises this is what people should expect:

"There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Heavy rain

There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris"

Meanwhile today, according to the Met Office, pollen levels are still very high for now, and UV levels high in the sun.

The Met Office website reports: "Rather cloudy skies expected at first, but mainly dry apart for an isolated light shower. Brighter skies developing during the day, the best of any sunshine later in the afternoon. Winds will be light and variable. Maximum temperature 18 °C."

Tonight will offer "a fine end to the day with some sunny spells and staying dry overnight with patchy cloud and occasional clear periods".

"Winds remaining light. Minimum temperature 8 °C."

Tomorrow will see "some bright spells during the morning, but cloud quickly thickening from the west, patchy rain developing around Lough Foyle and south into Fermanagh".

"Strengthening southerly winds around the coasts. Maximum temperature 18 °C."

And the outlook for Thursday to Saturday is: "Unsettled on Thursday, strong to gale force winds with outbreaks of rain. Winds easing by Friday with showers, these perhaps heavy and thundery and similar on Saturday."

