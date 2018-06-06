WEATHER: What are the top temperatures today in NI?

We all know that a fantastic day is on the way.

But what will be the peak temperature where you are today?

Nicky Maxey from the Met Office explains: “We are probably looking at high teens low twenties everywhere to start off with.

“Belfast will be looking at something like 20 or 21 degrees I would imagine.

“Londonderry may see an isolated 22 degrees I imagine.

“Enniskillen could see 21 or 22 degrees maybe - but we are looking ar high teens and low twenties across the country.”

She added that Ballycastle “will see quite widely 19 degrees, but in good conditions you will see 20 or 21 degrees.

“This will be the same for Coleraine.”

She added that tomorrow (Thursday) would see a drop in temperatures in Ballycastle.

“We are looking at 17/18 degrees with an isolated 21 degrees here and there,” she said.

Cooling down

“In Belfast we are looking at 21/22 degrees for Thursday.”

However the Met Office forecaster also warns of the risk of thunder storms and rain this afternoon.

“There is a continued risk op thunder storms for today,” added Ms Maxey. “If there is a thunder storm and heavy rain then the temperature will fall and be a bit cooler.

“The risk is mainly in the west of Northern Ireland.”

